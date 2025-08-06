货币 / TPG
TPG: TPG Inc - Class A
62.91 USD 0.77 (1.24%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TPG汇率已更改1.24%。当日，交易品种以低点62.27和高点63.38进行交易。
关注TPG Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TPG新闻
- TPG RE Finance Trust首席财务官将退休，首席会计官将担任临时职务
- TPG RE Finance Trust CFO to retire, CAO to step in as interim
- GE Vernova to sell Proficy software unit to TPG for $600 million
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- TPG RE Finance Trust approves new $25 million share repurchase program
- KKR buys South Korea’s Samhwa in $528 million deal
- EchoStar’s stock hits a fresh record. Why analysts see more juicy spectrum deals ahead.
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TPG stock shows strong Q2 performance as JMP reiterates Market Perform
- TPG, QIA-led consortium to take Kangji Medical private in $1.4B deal - Bloomberg
- TPG prices $500 million in senior notes due 2036
- TPG to offer senior notes due 2036 to repay debt
- Singapore’s Keppel to sell M1 teleco business for $1.1 bln
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TPG Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPG)
- TPG shares jump as Q2 earnings soar past estimates
- Earnings call transcript: TPG Inc. Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock rises
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- TPG Inc earnings missed by $0.49, revenue topped estimates
- TPG Q2 2025 slides: Distributable Earnings surge 26%, AUM reaches $261.3B
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.84%
日范围
62.27 63.38
年范围
37.52 72.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 62.14
- 开盘价
- 62.27
- 卖价
- 62.91
- 买价
- 63.21
- 最低价
- 62.27
- 最高价
- 63.38
- 交易量
- 859
- 日变化
- 1.24%
- 月变化
- 7.54%
- 6个月变化
- 32.14%
- 年变化
- 8.13%
