Currencies / TPG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TPG: TPG Inc - Class A
62.29 USD 0.88 (1.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPG exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.21 and at a high of 62.38.
Follow TPG Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPG News
- TPG RE Finance Trust CFO to retire, CAO to step in as interim
- GE Vernova to sell Proficy software unit to TPG for $600 million
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- TPG RE Finance Trust approves new $25 million share repurchase program
- KKR buys South Korea's Samhwa in $528 million deal
- KKR buys South Korea’s Samhwa in $528 million deal
- EchoStar’s stock hits a fresh record. Why analysts see more juicy spectrum deals ahead.
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TPG stock shows strong Q2 performance as JMP reiterates Market Perform
- TPG, QIA-led consortium to take Kangji Medical private in $1.4B deal - Bloomberg
- TPG prices $500 million in senior notes due 2036
- TPG to offer senior notes due 2036 to repay debt
- Singapore’s Keppel to sell M1 teleco business for $1.1 bln
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TPG Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPG)
- TPG shares jump as Q2 earnings soar past estimates
- Earnings call transcript: TPG Inc. Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock rises
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- TPG Inc earnings missed by $0.49, revenue topped estimates
- TPG Q2 2025 slides: Distributable Earnings surge 26%, AUM reaches $261.3B
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.84%
- Australia’s Infomedia surges nearly 30% on TPG’s $420 mln takeover bid
Daily Range
61.21 62.38
Year Range
37.52 72.98
- Previous Close
- 61.41
- Open
- 61.27
- Bid
- 62.29
- Ask
- 62.59
- Low
- 61.21
- High
- 62.38
- Volume
- 1.510 K
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- 6.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.83%
- Year Change
- 7.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%