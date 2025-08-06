クォートセクション
通貨 / TPG
株に戻る

TPG: TPG Inc - Class A

63.73 USD 1.11 (1.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TPGの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.97の安値と64.24の高値で取引されました。

TPG Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TPG News

1日のレンジ
62.97 64.24
1年のレンジ
37.52 72.98
以前の終値
62.62
始値
63.00
買値
63.73
買値
64.03
安値
62.97
高値
64.24
出来高
3.944 K
1日の変化
1.77%
1ヶ月の変化
8.94%
6ヶ月の変化
33.86%
1年の変化
9.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K