TPG: TPG Inc - Class A
63.73 USD 1.11 (1.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TPGの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.97の安値と64.24の高値で取引されました。
TPG Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TPG News
- Blackstone and TPG revive interest in buying Hologic, source says
- ブラックストーン、TPGがホロジック買収への関心を再燃させ株価急騰
- Hologic stock soars after Blackstone, TPG reportedly revive takeover interest
- TPG RE ファイナンス・トラストのCFO退任、CAOが暫定CFOに就任へ
- TPG RE Finance Trust CFO to retire, CAO to step in as interim
- GE Vernova to sell Proficy software unit to TPG for $600 million
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- TPG RE Finance Trust approves new $25 million share repurchase program
- KKR buys South Korea's Samhwa in $528 million deal
- EchoStar’s stock hits a fresh record. Why analysts see more juicy spectrum deals ahead.
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TPG stock shows strong Q2 performance as JMP reiterates Market Perform
- TPG, QIA-led consortium to take Kangji Medical private in $1.4B deal - Bloomberg
- TPG prices $500 million in senior notes due 2036
- TPG to offer senior notes due 2036 to repay debt
- Singapore’s Keppel to sell M1 teleco business for $1.1 bln
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TPG Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPG)
- TPG shares jump as Q2 earnings soar past estimates
- Earnings call transcript: TPG Inc. Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock rises
1日のレンジ
62.97 64.24
1年のレンジ
37.52 72.98
- 以前の終値
- 62.62
- 始値
- 63.00
- 買値
- 63.73
- 買値
- 64.03
- 安値
- 62.97
- 高値
- 64.24
- 出来高
- 3.944 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.86%
- 1年の変化
- 9.54%
