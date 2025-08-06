QuotazioniSezioni
TPG: TPG Inc - Class A

63.94 USD 0.21 (0.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.14 e ad un massimo di 64.19.

Segui le dinamiche di TPG Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.14 64.19
Intervallo Annuale
37.52 72.98
Chiusura Precedente
63.73
Apertura
64.11
Bid
63.94
Ask
64.24
Minimo
63.14
Massimo
64.19
Volume
3.362 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.33%
Variazione Mensile
9.30%
Variazione Semestrale
34.30%
Variazione Annuale
9.90%
20 settembre, sabato