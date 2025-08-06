Valute / TPG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TPG: TPG Inc - Class A
63.94 USD 0.21 (0.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.14 e ad un massimo di 64.19.
Segui le dinamiche di TPG Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPG News
- Blackstone and TPG revive interest in buying Hologic, source says
- Blackstone and TPG revive interest in buying Hologic, source says
- Le azioni Hologic salgono dopo che Blackstone e TPG riprendono interesse
- Hologic stock soars after Blackstone, TPG reportedly revive takeover interest
- Il CFO di TPG RE Finance Trust si ritirerà, il CAO subentrerà come interim
- TPG RE Finance Trust CFO to retire, CAO to step in as interim
- GE Vernova to sell Proficy software unit to TPG for $600 million
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- TPG RE Finance Trust approves new $25 million share repurchase program
- KKR buys South Korea's Samhwa in $528 million deal
- KKR buys South Korea’s Samhwa in $528 million deal
- EchoStar’s stock hits a fresh record. Why analysts see more juicy spectrum deals ahead.
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TPG stock shows strong Q2 performance as JMP reiterates Market Perform
- TPG, QIA-led consortium to take Kangji Medical private in $1.4B deal - Bloomberg
- TPG prices $500 million in senior notes due 2036
- TPG to offer senior notes due 2036 to repay debt
- Singapore’s Keppel to sell M1 teleco business for $1.1 bln
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TPG Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPG)
- TPG shares jump as Q2 earnings soar past estimates
- Earnings call transcript: TPG Inc. Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock rises
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.14 64.19
Intervallo Annuale
37.52 72.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.73
- Apertura
- 64.11
- Bid
- 63.94
- Ask
- 64.24
- Minimo
- 63.14
- Massimo
- 64.19
- Volume
- 3.362 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.90%
20 settembre, sabato