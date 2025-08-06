통화 / TPG
TPG: TPG Inc - Class A
63.94 USD 0.21 (0.33%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TPG 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.14이고 고가는 64.19이었습니다.
TPG Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TPG News
- Blackstone and TPG revive interest in buying Hologic, source says
- 홀로직, 블랙스톤·TPG 인수 재개 소식에 급등
- Hologic stock soars after Blackstone, TPG reportedly revive takeover interest
- TPG RE 파이낸스 트러스트, CFO 은퇴 및 CAO 임시 승진
- TPG RE Finance Trust CFO to retire, CAO to step in as interim
- GE Vernova to sell Proficy software unit to TPG for $600 million
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- TPG RE Finance Trust approves new $25 million share repurchase program
- KKR buys South Korea's Samhwa in $528 million deal
- EchoStar’s stock hits a fresh record. Why analysts see more juicy spectrum deals ahead.
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TPG stock shows strong Q2 performance as JMP reiterates Market Perform
- TPG, QIA-led consortium to take Kangji Medical private in $1.4B deal - Bloomberg
- TPG prices $500 million in senior notes due 2036
- TPG to offer senior notes due 2036 to repay debt
- Singapore’s Keppel to sell M1 teleco business for $1.1 bln
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TPG Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPG)
- TPG shares jump as Q2 earnings soar past estimates
- Earnings call transcript: TPG Inc. Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock rises
일일 변동 비율
63.14 64.19
년간 변동
37.52 72.98
- 이전 종가
- 63.73
- 시가
- 64.11
- Bid
- 63.94
- Ask
- 64.24
- 저가
- 63.14
- 고가
- 64.19
- 볼륨
- 3.362 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.33%
- 월 변동
- 9.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 34.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.90%
