STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
72.20 USD 2.70 (3.88%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STRT para hoje mudou para 3.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.68 e o mais alto foi 72.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRT Notícias
- Strattec Security: The Positives And Negatives For FY26 (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security Stock: Why I’m Still Bullish Despite Guidance Caution (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Rolando Guillot, SVP & COO of Strattec, sells $1.5m in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Strattec Reports Record Cash Flow Growth
- Strattec Q4 2025 slides: Cash generation soars as transformation strategy takes hold
- Strattec Security Posts 6 Percent Gain
- Strattec Security (STRT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Strattec earnings beat by $1.10, revenue topped estimates
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Strattec Stock: One Part At A Time (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security: Stock To Move On Margin And PE Expansion (NASDAQ:STRT)
- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
68.68 72.20
Faixa anual
31.57 82.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 69.50
- Open
- 69.79
- Bid
- 72.20
- Ask
- 72.50
- Low
- 68.68
- High
- 72.20
- Volume
- 95
- Mudança diária
- 3.88%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 82.97%
- Mudança anual
- 73.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh