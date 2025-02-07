Divisas / STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
69.50 USD 0.93 (1.36%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STRT de hoy ha cambiado un 1.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 71.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRT News
- Strattec Security: The Positives And Negatives For FY26 (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security Stock: Why I’m Still Bullish Despite Guidance Caution (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Rolando Guillot, SVP & COO of Strattec, sells $1.5m in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Strattec Reports Record Cash Flow Growth
- Strattec Q4 2025 slides: Cash generation soars as transformation strategy takes hold
- Strattec Security Posts 6 Percent Gain
- Strattec Security (STRT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Strattec earnings beat by $1.10, revenue topped estimates
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Pony AI Stock Sees RS Rating Climb Higher
- Magna (MGA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Garrett Motion (GTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Lear Corp Stock Gears Up Relative Strength Rating
- Strattec Stock: One Part At A Time (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Strattec Security: Stock To Move On Margin And PE Expansion (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security stock soars to 52-week high of $54.54
- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Strattec Security stock hits 52-week high at $53.19 amid robust growth
- Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
68.45 71.54
Rango anual
31.57 82.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 68.57
- Open
- 68.45
- Bid
- 69.50
- Ask
- 69.80
- Low
- 68.45
- High
- 71.54
- Volumen
- 98
- Cambio diario
- 1.36%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.59%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 76.13%
- Cambio anual
- 67.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B