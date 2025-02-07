Currencies / STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
68.57 USD 1.80 (2.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STRT exchange rate has changed by -2.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.84 and at a high of 71.04.
Follow STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STRT News
- Strattec Security: The Positives And Negatives For FY26 (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security Stock: Why I’m Still Bullish Despite Guidance Caution (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Rolando Guillot, SVP & COO of Strattec, sells $1.5m in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Strattec Reports Record Cash Flow Growth
- Strattec Q4 2025 slides: Cash generation soars as transformation strategy takes hold
- Strattec Security Posts 6 Percent Gain
- Strattec Security (STRT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Strattec earnings beat by $1.10, revenue topped estimates
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Strattec Stock: One Part At A Time (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Strattec Security: Stock To Move On Margin And PE Expansion (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security stock soars to 52-week high of $54.54
- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Strattec Security stock hits 52-week high at $53.19 amid robust growth
- Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
67.84 71.04
Year Range
31.57 82.70
- Previous Close
- 70.37
- Open
- 70.37
- Bid
- 68.57
- Ask
- 68.87
- Low
- 67.84
- High
- 71.04
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- -2.56%
- Month Change
- 7.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 73.77%
- Year Change
- 64.83%
