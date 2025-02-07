QuotesSections
STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

68.57 USD 1.80 (2.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STRT exchange rate has changed by -2.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.84 and at a high of 71.04.

Daily Range
67.84 71.04
Year Range
31.57 82.70
Previous Close
70.37
Open
70.37
Bid
68.57
Ask
68.87
Low
67.84
High
71.04
Volume
103
Daily Change
-2.56%
Month Change
7.14%
6 Months Change
73.77%
Year Change
64.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%