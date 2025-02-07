CotationsSections
Devises / STRT
Retour à Actions

STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

70.45 USD 1.41 (1.96%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de STRT a changé de -1.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 69.48 et à un maximum de 71.94.

Suivez la dynamique STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRT Nouvelles

Range quotidien
69.48 71.94
Range Annuel
31.57 82.70
Clôture Précédente
71.86
Ouverture
71.65
Bid
70.45
Ask
70.75
Plus Bas
69.48
Plus Haut
71.94
Volume
147
Changement quotidien
-1.96%
Changement Mensuel
10.08%
Changement à 6 Mois
78.54%
Changement Annuel
69.35%
20 septembre, samedi