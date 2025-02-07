Währungen / STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
71.21 USD 0.65 (0.90%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von STRT hat sich für heute um -0.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 70.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
STRT News
Tagesspanne
70.75 71.94
Jahresspanne
31.57 82.70
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 71.86
- Eröffnung
- 71.65
- Bid
- 71.21
- Ask
- 71.51
- Tief
- 70.75
- Hoch
- 71.94
- Volumen
- 47
- Tagesänderung
- -0.90%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 80.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 71.18%
