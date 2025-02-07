KurseKategorien
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

71.21 USD 0.65 (0.90%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von STRT hat sich für heute um -0.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 70.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.94 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
70.75 71.94
Jahresspanne
31.57 82.70
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
71.86
Eröffnung
71.65
Bid
71.21
Ask
71.51
Tief
70.75
Hoch
71.94
Volumen
47
Tagesänderung
-0.90%
Monatsänderung
11.27%
6-Monatsänderung
80.46%
Jahresänderung
71.18%
