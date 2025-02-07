クォートセクション
通貨 / STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

71.86 USD 2.36 (3.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STRTの今日の為替レートは、3.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.68の安値と72.20の高値で取引されました。

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATIONダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
68.68 72.20
1年のレンジ
31.57 82.70
以前の終値
69.50
始値
69.79
買値
71.86
買値
72.16
安値
68.68
高値
72.20
出来高
177
1日の変化
3.40%
1ヶ月の変化
12.28%
6ヶ月の変化
82.11%
1年の変化
72.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K