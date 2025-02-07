通貨 / STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
71.86 USD 2.36 (3.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STRTの今日の為替レートは、3.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.68の安値と72.20の高値で取引されました。
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATIONダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
STRT News
- Strattec Security: The Positives And Negatives For FY26 (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security Stock: Why I’m Still Bullish Despite Guidance Caution (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Rolando Guillot, SVP & COO of Strattec, sells $1.5m in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Strattec Reports Record Cash Flow Growth
- Strattec Q4 2025 slides: Cash generation soars as transformation strategy takes hold
- Strattec Security Posts 6 Percent Gain
- Strattec Security (STRT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Strattec earnings beat by $1.10, revenue topped estimates
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Strattec Stock: One Part At A Time (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security: Stock To Move On Margin And PE Expansion (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
68.68 72.20
1年のレンジ
31.57 82.70
- 以前の終値
- 69.50
- 始値
- 69.79
- 買値
- 71.86
- 買値
- 72.16
- 安値
- 68.68
- 高値
- 72.20
- 出来高
- 177
- 1日の変化
- 3.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 82.11%
- 1年の変化
- 72.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K