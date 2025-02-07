통화 / STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
70.45 USD 1.41 (1.96%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STRT 환율이 오늘 -1.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.48이고 고가는 71.94이었습니다.
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
STRT News
- Strattec Security: The Positives And Negatives For FY26 (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security Stock: Why I’m Still Bullish Despite Guidance Caution (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Rolando Guillot, SVP & COO of Strattec, sells $1.5m in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Strattec Reports Record Cash Flow Growth
- Strattec Q4 2025 slides: Cash generation soars as transformation strategy takes hold
- Strattec Security Posts 6 Percent Gain
- Strattec Security (STRT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Strattec earnings beat by $1.10, revenue topped estimates
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Pony AI Stock Sees RS Rating Climb Higher
- Magna (MGA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Garrett Motion (GTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Lear Corp Stock Gears Up Relative Strength Rating
- Strattec Stock: One Part At A Time (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Strattec Security: Stock To Move On Margin And PE Expansion (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security stock soars to 52-week high of $54.54
- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Strattec Security stock hits 52-week high at $53.19 amid robust growth
- Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
69.48 71.94
년간 변동
31.57 82.70
- 이전 종가
- 71.86
- 시가
- 71.65
- Bid
- 70.45
- Ask
- 70.75
- 저가
- 69.48
- 고가
- 71.94
- 볼륨
- 147
- 일일 변동
- -1.96%
- 월 변동
- 10.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 78.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 69.35%
20 9월, 토요일