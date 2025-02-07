货币 / STRT
STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
69.76 USD 1.19 (1.74%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STRT汇率已更改1.74%。当日，交易品种以低点68.45和高点71.54进行交易。
关注STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STRT新闻
- Strattec Security: The Positives And Negatives For FY26 (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security Stock: Why I’m Still Bullish Despite Guidance Caution (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Rolando Guillot, SVP & COO of Strattec, sells $1.5m in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Strattec Reports Record Cash Flow Growth
- Strattec Q4 2025 slides: Cash generation soars as transformation strategy takes hold
- Strattec Security Posts 6 Percent Gain
- Strattec Security (STRT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Strattec earnings beat by $1.10, revenue topped estimates
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Strattec Stock: One Part At A Time (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Strattec Security: Stock To Move On Margin And PE Expansion (NASDAQ:STRT)
- Strattec Security stock soars to 52-week high of $54.54
- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Strattec Security stock hits 52-week high at $53.19 amid robust growth
- Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
68.45 71.54
年范围
31.57 82.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.57
- 开盘价
- 68.45
- 卖价
- 69.76
- 买价
- 70.06
- 最低价
- 68.45
- 最高价
- 71.54
- 交易量
- 69
- 日变化
- 1.74%
- 月变化
- 9.00%
- 6个月变化
- 76.79%
- 年变化
- 67.69%
