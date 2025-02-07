QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STRT
Tornare a Azioni

STRT: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

70.45 USD 1.41 (1.96%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STRT ha avuto una variazione del -1.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.48 e ad un massimo di 71.94.

Segui le dinamiche di STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
69.48 71.94
Intervallo Annuale
31.57 82.70
Chiusura Precedente
71.86
Apertura
71.65
Bid
70.45
Ask
70.75
Minimo
69.48
Massimo
71.94
Volume
147
Variazione giornaliera
-1.96%
Variazione Mensile
10.08%
Variazione Semestrale
78.54%
Variazione Annuale
69.35%
21 settembre, domenica