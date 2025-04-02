Moedas / SRG
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A
4.32 USD 0.21 (5.11%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SRG para hoje mudou para 5.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.14 e o mais alto foi 4.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Seritage Growth Properties Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SRG Notícias
- Lampert vende ações da Seritage Growth Properties por US$ 283.641
- Lampert sells Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares for $283,641
- Seritage Growth Properties concorda em vender propriedade em Aventura, Flórida por US$ 131 milhões
- Seritage Growth Properties agrees to sell Aventura, Florida property for $131 million
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Pace Of Asset Sales Accelerates (NYSE:SRG)
- Seritage Growth Properties prepays $40 million on Berkshire loan
- Seritage Growth Properties Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting
- SURMOUNT Announces Formation of Leadership Advisory Board Comprised of Industry-Leading Real Estate Executives
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Ongoing Costs Eat Into Its Net Asset Value (NYSE:SRG)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
- Seritage Growth Properties: Special Situation Buy (NYSE:SRG)
Faixa diária
4.14 4.38
Faixa anual
2.43 4.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.11
- Open
- 4.17
- Bid
- 4.32
- Ask
- 4.62
- Low
- 4.14
- High
- 4.38
- Volume
- 281
- Mudança diária
- 5.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.16%
- Mudança anual
- -6.09%
