货币 / SRG
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A
4.13 USD 0.09 (2.23%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SRG汇率已更改2.23%。当日，交易品种以低点4.01和高点4.30进行交易。
关注Seritage Growth Properties Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRG新闻
- Lampert sells Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares for $283,641
- Seritage Growth Properties同意以1.31亿美元出售佛罗里达州阿文图拉物业
- Seritage Growth Properties agrees to sell Aventura, Florida property for $131 million
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Pace Of Asset Sales Accelerates (NYSE:SRG)
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.86%
- Snam 1H 2025 presentation: EBITDA up 5.3%, net income rises 8.5% amid energy transition push
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.77%
- Seritage Growth Properties prepays $40 million on Berkshire loan
- Seritage Growth Properties Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting
- SURMOUNT Announces Formation of Leadership Advisory Board Comprised of Industry-Leading Real Estate Executives
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Ongoing Costs Eat Into Its Net Asset Value (NYSE:SRG)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
- Seritage Growth Properties: Special Situation Buy (NYSE:SRG)
- Citi downgrades Snam to “sell” on weak EPS growth, rising leverage
- US Stock Futures Slip Ahead Of 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Announcement: Expert Points To Uncertainty Amid Higher Risk Premia - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
日范围
4.01 4.30
年范围
2.43 4.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.04
- 开盘价
- 4.01
- 卖价
- 4.13
- 买价
- 4.43
- 最低价
- 4.01
- 最高价
- 4.30
- 交易量
- 157
- 日变化
- 2.23%
- 月变化
- 14.40%
- 6个月变化
- 28.26%
- 年变化
- -10.22%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值