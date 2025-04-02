Currencies / SRG
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A
4.04 USD 0.15 (3.58%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SRG exchange rate has changed by -3.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.04 and at a high of 4.16.
Follow Seritage Growth Properties Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SRG News
- Lampert sells Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares for $283,641
- Seritage Growth Properties agrees to sell Aventura, Florida property for $131 million
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Pace Of Asset Sales Accelerates (NYSE:SRG)
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.86%
- Snam 1H 2025 presentation: EBITDA up 5.3%, net income rises 8.5% amid energy transition push
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.77%
- Seritage Growth Properties prepays $40 million on Berkshire loan
- Seritage Growth Properties Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting
- SURMOUNT Announces Formation of Leadership Advisory Board Comprised of Industry-Leading Real Estate Executives
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Ongoing Costs Eat Into Its Net Asset Value (NYSE:SRG)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
- Seritage Growth Properties: Special Situation Buy (NYSE:SRG)
- Citi downgrades Snam to “sell” on weak EPS growth, rising leverage
- US Stock Futures Slip Ahead Of 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Announcement: Expert Points To Uncertainty Amid Higher Risk Premia - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Daily Range
4.04 4.16
Year Range
2.43 4.72
- Previous Close
- 4.19
- Open
- 4.13
- Bid
- 4.04
- Ask
- 4.34
- Low
- 4.04
- High
- 4.16
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- -3.58%
- Month Change
- 11.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.47%
- Year Change
- -12.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%