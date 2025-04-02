QuotazioniSezioni
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A

4.15 USD 0.17 (3.94%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SRG ha avuto una variazione del -3.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.13 e ad un massimo di 4.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Seritage Growth Properties Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.13 4.40
Intervallo Annuale
2.43 4.72
Chiusura Precedente
4.32
Apertura
4.40
Bid
4.15
Ask
4.45
Minimo
4.13
Massimo
4.40
Volume
292
Variazione giornaliera
-3.94%
Variazione Mensile
14.96%
Variazione Semestrale
28.88%
Variazione Annuale
-9.78%
