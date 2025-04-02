Valute / SRG
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A
4.15 USD 0.17 (3.94%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SRG ha avuto una variazione del -3.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.13 e ad un massimo di 4.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Seritage Growth Properties Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SRG News
- Lampert vende azioni di Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) per $283.641
- Lampert sells Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares for $283,641
- Seritage Growth Properties accetta di vendere proprietà ad Aventura, Florida per $131 milioni
- Seritage Growth Properties agrees to sell Aventura, Florida property for $131 million
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Pace Of Asset Sales Accelerates (NYSE:SRG)
- Seritage Growth Properties prepays $40 million on Berkshire loan
- Seritage Growth Properties Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting
- SURMOUNT Announces Formation of Leadership Advisory Board Comprised of Industry-Leading Real Estate Executives
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Ongoing Costs Eat Into Its Net Asset Value (NYSE:SRG)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
- Seritage Growth Properties: Special Situation Buy (NYSE:SRG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.13 4.40
Intervallo Annuale
2.43 4.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.32
- Apertura
- 4.40
- Bid
- 4.15
- Ask
- 4.45
- Minimo
- 4.13
- Massimo
- 4.40
- Volume
- 292
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.78%
