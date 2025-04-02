通貨 / SRG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A
4.32 USD 0.21 (5.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SRGの今日の為替レートは、5.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.14の安値と4.38の高値で取引されました。
Seritage Growth Properties Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRG News
- ランパート氏、セリテージ・グロース・プロパティーズ株を283,641ドルで売却
- Lampert sells Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares for $283,641
- セリテージ・グロース・プロパティーズ、フロリダ州アベンチュラの物件を1億3100万ドルで売却合意
- Seritage Growth Properties agrees to sell Aventura, Florida property for $131 million
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 0.29%
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Pace Of Asset Sales Accelerates (NYSE:SRG)
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.86%
- Snam 1H 2025 presentation: EBITDA up 5.3%, net income rises 8.5% amid energy transition push
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.77%
- Seritage Growth Properties prepays $40 million on Berkshire loan
- Seritage Growth Properties Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting
- SURMOUNT Announces Formation of Leadership Advisory Board Comprised of Industry-Leading Real Estate Executives
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Ongoing Costs Eat Into Its Net Asset Value (NYSE:SRG)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
- Seritage Growth Properties: Special Situation Buy (NYSE:SRG)
- Citi downgrades Snam to “sell” on weak EPS growth, rising leverage
- US Stock Futures Slip Ahead Of 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Announcement: Expert Points To Uncertainty Amid Higher Risk Premia - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
1日のレンジ
4.14 4.38
1年のレンジ
2.43 4.72
- 以前の終値
- 4.11
- 始値
- 4.17
- 買値
- 4.32
- 買値
- 4.62
- 安値
- 4.14
- 高値
- 4.38
- 出来高
- 351
- 1日の変化
- 5.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.16%
- 1年の変化
- -6.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K