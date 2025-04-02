クォートセクション
通貨 / SRG
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A

4.32 USD 0.21 (5.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SRGの今日の為替レートは、5.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.14の安値と4.38の高値で取引されました。

Seritage Growth Properties Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.14 4.38
1年のレンジ
2.43 4.72
以前の終値
4.11
始値
4.17
買値
4.32
買値
4.62
安値
4.14
高値
4.38
出来高
351
1日の変化
5.11%
1ヶ月の変化
19.67%
6ヶ月の変化
34.16%
1年の変化
-6.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K