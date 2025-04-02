통화 / SRG
SRG: Seritage Growth Properties Class A
4.15 USD 0.17 (3.94%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SRG 환율이 오늘 -3.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.13이고 고가는 4.40이었습니다.
Seritage Growth Properties Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SRG News
- 램퍼트, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) 주식 283,641달러에 매각
- Lampert sells Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares for $283,641
- Seritage, 플로리다 부동산 1억 3,100만 달러에 매각 합의
- Seritage Growth Properties agrees to sell Aventura, Florida property for $131 million
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Pace Of Asset Sales Accelerates (NYSE:SRG)
- Seritage Growth Properties prepays $40 million on Berkshire loan
- Seritage Growth Properties Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting
- SURMOUNT Announces Formation of Leadership Advisory Board Comprised of Industry-Leading Real Estate Executives
- Seritage Growth Properties Stock: Ongoing Costs Eat Into Its Net Asset Value (NYSE:SRG)
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
- Seritage Growth Properties: Special Situation Buy (NYSE:SRG)
- US Stock Futures Slip Ahead Of 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Announcement: Expert Points To Uncertainty Amid Higher Risk Premia - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
일일 변동 비율
4.13 4.40
년간 변동
2.43 4.72
- 이전 종가
- 4.32
- 시가
- 4.40
- Bid
- 4.15
- Ask
- 4.45
- 저가
- 4.13
- 고가
- 4.40
- 볼륨
- 292
- 일일 변동
- -3.94%
- 월 변동
- 14.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.88%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.78%
20 9월, 토요일