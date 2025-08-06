Moedas / SPHR
SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A
60.73 USD 0.68 (1.11%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPHR para hoje mudou para -1.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.58 e o mais alto foi 62.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sphere Entertainment Co Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SPHR Notícias
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Goldman Sachs eleva preço-alvo das ações da Sphere Entertainment para US$ 68 devido ao forte desempenho
- Experiência "O Mágico de Oz" da Sphere vende 500.000 ingressos
- MSG Entertainment recompra US$ 25 milhões em ações no último mês
- Sphere Entertainment recompra US$ 50 milhões em ações ordinárias
- Ações da Sphere Entertainment atingem máxima histórica de US$ 55,38
- Guggenheim raises Sphere Entertainment price target on Wizard of Oz success
- Sphere Entertainment anuncia saída de CEO da MSG Networks
Faixa diária
60.58 62.85
Faixa anual
23.89 62.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 61.41
- Open
- 61.85
- Bid
- 60.73
- Ask
- 61.03
- Low
- 60.58
- High
- 62.85
- Volume
- 783
- Mudança diária
- -1.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 34.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 86.52%
- Mudança anual
- 38.31%
