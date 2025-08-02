통화 / SPHR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A
59.75 USD 1.00 (1.65%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPHR 환율이 오늘 -1.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 59.05이고 고가는 60.75이었습니다.
Sphere Entertainment Co Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPHR News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- 골드만삭스, Sphere Entertainment 목표 주가 68달러로 상향
- Goldman Sachs raises Sphere Entertainment stock price target to $68 on strong performance
- 스피어의 ’오즈의 마법사’ 체험, 티켓 50만 장 판매
- Sphere’s The Wizard of Oz experience sells 500,000 tickets
- 스피어 엔터테인먼트, 5천만 달러 규모 자사주 매입
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases $50 million in common stock
- 스피어 엔터테인먼트, 주당 55.38달러로 사상 최고치 경신
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 55.38 USD
- Guggenheim raises Sphere Entertainment price target on Wizard of Oz success
- 스피어 엔터테인먼트, MSG Networks CEO 사임 발표
- Sphere Entertainment announces CEO departure at MSG Networks
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits 52-week high at 49.82 USD
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases 629,028 shares for $27.5 million
- Sphere Entertainment stock holds Buy rating at Goldman Sachs after strong Q2
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Benchmark reiterates Sell rating on Sphere Entertainment stock
- Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sphere Entertainment Q2 2025 sees EPS surprise, stock surges
- Sphere Entertainment soars 11% after massive earnings beat
- Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Walt Disney (DIS) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Las Vegas Strip Sphere opens sensational new experience
일일 변동 비율
59.05 60.75
년간 변동
23.89 62.85
- 이전 종가
- 60.75
- 시가
- 60.58
- Bid
- 59.75
- Ask
- 60.05
- 저가
- 59.05
- 고가
- 60.75
- 볼륨
- 2.494 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.65%
- 월 변동
- 32.04%
- 6개월 변동
- 83.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 36.07%
20 9월, 토요일