SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A
59.75 USD 1.00 (1.65%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SPHR a changé de -1.65% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.05 et à un maximum de 60.75.
Suivez la dynamique Sphere Entertainment Co Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SPHR Nouvelles
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Goldman Sachs relève l’objectif de cours de Sphere Entertainment à 68€ en raison de performances solides
- L’expérience "Le Magicien d’Oz" de Sphere vend 500.000 billets
- MSG Entertainment rachète pour 25 millions € d’actions au cours du mois dernier
- Sphere Entertainment rachète des actions ordinaires pour 50 millions $
- L’action de Sphere Entertainment atteint un record historique à 55,38€
- Guggenheim raises Sphere Entertainment price target on Wizard of Oz success
- Sphere Entertainment annonce le départ de la PDG de MSG Networks
Range quotidien
59.05 60.75
Range Annuel
23.89 62.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 60.75
- Ouverture
- 60.58
- Bid
- 59.75
- Ask
- 60.05
- Plus Bas
- 59.05
- Plus Haut
- 60.75
- Volume
- 2.494 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.65%
- Changement Mensuel
- 32.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 83.51%
- Changement Annuel
- 36.07%
20 septembre, samedi