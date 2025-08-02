QuotazioniSezioni
SPHR
SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A

59.75 USD 1.00 (1.65%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPHR ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.05 e ad un massimo di 60.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Sphere Entertainment Co Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.05 60.75
Intervallo Annuale
23.89 62.85
Chiusura Precedente
60.75
Apertura
60.58
Bid
59.75
Ask
60.05
Minimo
59.05
Massimo
60.75
Volume
2.494 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.65%
Variazione Mensile
32.04%
Variazione Semestrale
83.51%
Variazione Annuale
36.07%
