Valute / SPHR
SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A
59.75 USD 1.00 (1.65%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPHR ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.05 e ad un massimo di 60.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Sphere Entertainment Co Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SPHR News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Goldman Sachs alza il target di prezzo per Sphere Entertainment a 68$ grazie alle forti performance
- Goldman Sachs raises Sphere Entertainment stock price target to $68 on strong performance
- L’esperienza "Il Mago di Oz" della Sphere vende 500.000 biglietti
- Sphere’s The Wizard of Oz experience sells 500,000 tickets
- Sphere Entertainment riacquista azioni proprie per 50 milioni di dollari
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases $50 million in common stock
- Il titolo di Sphere Entertainment raggiunge il massimo storico a 55,38 USD
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 55.38 USD
- Guggenheim raises Sphere Entertainment price target on Wizard of Oz success
- Sphere Entertainment annuncia le dimissioni del CEO di MSG Networks
- Sphere Entertainment announces CEO departure at MSG Networks
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits 52-week high at 49.82 USD
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases 629,028 shares for $27.5 million
- Sphere Entertainment stock holds Buy rating at Goldman Sachs after strong Q2
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Benchmark reiterates Sell rating on Sphere Entertainment stock
- Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sphere Entertainment Q2 2025 sees EPS surprise, stock surges
- Sphere Entertainment soars 11% after massive earnings beat
- Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Walt Disney (DIS) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Las Vegas Strip Sphere opens sensational new experience
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.05 60.75
Intervallo Annuale
23.89 62.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.75
- Apertura
- 60.58
- Bid
- 59.75
- Ask
- 60.05
- Minimo
- 59.05
- Massimo
- 60.75
- Volume
- 2.494 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 32.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.07%
20 settembre, sabato