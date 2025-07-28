货币 / SPHR
SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A
59.46 USD 0.80 (1.33%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPHR汇率已更改-1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点59.20和高点60.54进行交易。
关注Sphere Entertainment Co Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SPHR新闻
- 高盛上调Sphere Entertainment目标价至68美元，看好强劲表现
- Goldman Sachs raises Sphere Entertainment stock price target to $68 on strong performance
- Sphere的《绿野仙踪》体验售出50万张门票
- Sphere’s The Wizard of Oz experience sells 500,000 tickets
- Sphere Entertainment回购5000万美元普通股
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases $50 million in common stock
- Sphere Entertainment股价创历史新高达55.38 USD
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 55.38 USD
- Guggenheim raises Sphere Entertainment price target on Wizard of Oz success
- Sphere Entertainment宣布MSG Networks首席执行官离职
- Sphere Entertainment announces CEO departure at MSG Networks
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits 52-week high at 49.82 USD
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases 629,028 shares for $27.5 million
- Sphere Entertainment stock holds Buy rating at Goldman Sachs after strong Q2
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Benchmark reiterates Sell rating on Sphere Entertainment stock
- Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sphere Entertainment Q2 2025 sees EPS surprise, stock surges
- Sphere Entertainment soars 11% after massive earnings beat
- Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Walt Disney (DIS) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Las Vegas Strip Sphere opens sensational new experience
- Sphere Entertainment finalizes franchise deal for Sphere Abu Dhabi with DCT
日范围
59.20 60.54
年范围
23.89 61.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.26
- 开盘价
- 60.44
- 卖价
- 59.46
- 买价
- 59.76
- 最低价
- 59.20
- 最高价
- 60.54
- 交易量
- 2.871 K
- 日变化
- -1.33%
- 月变化
- 31.40%
- 6个月变化
- 82.62%
- 年变化
- 35.41%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值