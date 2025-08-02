通貨 / SPHR
SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A
60.75 USD 0.66 (1.07%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPHRの今日の為替レートは、-1.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.75の安値と62.85の高値で取引されました。
Sphere Entertainment Co Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SPHR News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- ゴールドマン・サックス、スフィア・エンターテインメントの目標株価を好調な業績を受け68ドルに引き上げ
- Goldman Sachs raises Sphere Entertainment stock price target to $68 on strong performance
- スフィアの「オズの魔法使い」体験、50万枚のチケットを販売
- Sphere’s The Wizard of Oz experience sells 500,000 tickets
- スフィア・エンターテインメント、5000万ドル相当の普通株を自社株買い
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases $50 million in common stock
- スフィア・エンターテインメント株、55.38ドルで史上最高値を記録
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 55.38 USD
- Guggenheim raises Sphere Entertainment price target on Wizard of Oz success
- スフィア・エンターテインメント、MSGネットワークスのCEO退任を発表
- Sphere Entertainment announces CEO departure at MSG Networks
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits 52-week high at 49.82 USD
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases 629,028 shares for $27.5 million
- Sphere Entertainment stock holds Buy rating at Goldman Sachs after strong Q2
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Benchmark reiterates Sell rating on Sphere Entertainment stock
- Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sphere Entertainment Q2 2025 sees EPS surprise, stock surges
- Sphere Entertainment soars 11% after massive earnings beat
- Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Walt Disney (DIS) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Las Vegas Strip Sphere opens sensational new experience
1日のレンジ
59.75 62.85
1年のレンジ
23.89 62.85
- 以前の終値
- 61.41
- 始値
- 61.85
- 買値
- 60.75
- 買値
- 61.05
- 安値
- 59.75
- 高値
- 62.85
- 出来高
- 2.910 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 34.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 86.58%
- 1年の変化
- 38.35%
