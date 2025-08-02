クォートセクション
通貨 / SPHR
SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A

60.75 USD 0.66 (1.07%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPHRの今日の為替レートは、-1.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.75の安値と62.85の高値で取引されました。

Sphere Entertainment Co Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
59.75 62.85
1年のレンジ
23.89 62.85
以前の終値
61.41
始値
61.85
買値
60.75
買値
61.05
安値
59.75
高値
62.85
出来高
2.910 K
1日の変化
-1.07%
1ヶ月の変化
34.25%
6ヶ月の変化
86.58%
1年の変化
38.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K