SPHR: Sphere Entertainment Co Class A
59.61 USD 0.65 (1.08%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPHR exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.32 and at a high of 60.53.
Follow Sphere Entertainment Co Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPHR News
- Goldman Sachs raises Sphere Entertainment stock price target to $68 on strong performance
- Sphere’s The Wizard of Oz experience sells 500,000 tickets
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases $50 million in common stock
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 55.38 USD
- Guggenheim raises Sphere Entertainment price target on Wizard of Oz success
- Sphere Entertainment announces CEO departure at MSG Networks
- Sphere Entertainment stock hits 52-week high at 49.82 USD
- Sphere Entertainment repurchases 629,028 shares for $27.5 million
- Sphere Entertainment stock holds Buy rating at Goldman Sachs after strong Q2
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Benchmark reiterates Sell rating on Sphere Entertainment stock
- Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sphere Entertainment Q2 2025 sees EPS surprise, stock surges
- Sphere Entertainment soars 11% after massive earnings beat
- Las Vegas Strip Sphere opens sensational new experience
- Sphere Entertainment finalizes franchise deal for Sphere Abu Dhabi with DCT
- Sphere Entertainment: High-Risk, High-Reward Play On Tomorrow's Entertainment Revolution
- LIONS, TIGERS, AND SCORES “ OH MY! THE ICONIC SOUNDS OF OZ COME TO SPHERE
Daily Range
59.32 60.53
Year Range
23.89 61.27
- Previous Close
- 60.26
- Open
- 60.30
- Bid
- 59.61
- Ask
- 59.91
- Low
- 59.32
- High
- 60.53
- Volume
- 1.179 K
- Daily Change
- -1.08%
- Month Change
- 31.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 83.08%
- Year Change
- 35.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%