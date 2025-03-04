Moedas / SMOG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SMOG para hoje mudou para -0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 124.03 e o mais alto foi 124.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMOG Notícias
- Thailand Bans Animal-Feed Corn From Burned Fields in Major Shift
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- ICLN: Favorable Rate Environment, AI Expansion Present An Attractive Buying Opportunity
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Inside The Green Economy: What It Is And Why It Matters
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- The Little-Known Credit Holding Up The Clean Fuel Market
- Renewable Energy And Insurers: Tailor Made?
- Commodities: Court Ruling Against U.S. Tariffs Pushes Oil Higher
- IMO's Net-Zero Strategy For Global Shipping Starts With Pricing Carbon But Not Perfect
- CIO Notebook: Risk Assets Under Pressure As Trump Expands Tariffs
- April 2025 Perspective
- Trade Turbulence And The Tariff-ic Mess For Investors
- Inflection Points: Trying To Reason With High Vol Season
- EU Clean Industrial Deal: Lowering Energy Bills Will Face Hurdles
- Rebalancing Act: Rethinking Growth Vs. Value
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- Strengthening U.S. Domestic Clean Energy Production Is Key To Reducing Tariff Shocks
- Power Play: How To Invest Smarter In The Race For Electrification
Faixa diária
124.03 124.18
Faixa anual
89.06 124.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 124.28
- Open
- 124.18
- Bid
- 124.05
- Ask
- 124.35
- Low
- 124.03
- High
- 124.18
- Volume
- 3
- Mudança diária
- -0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.33%
- Mudança anual
- 12.64%