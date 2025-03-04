CotaçõesSeções
SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SMOG para hoje mudou para -0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 124.03 e o mais alto foi 124.18.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
124.03 124.18
Faixa anual
89.06 124.41
Fechamento anterior
124.28
Open
124.18
Bid
124.05
Ask
124.35
Low
124.03
High
124.18
Volume
3
Mudança diária
-0.19%
Mudança mensal
6.38%
Mudança de 6 meses
23.33%
Mudança anual
12.64%
