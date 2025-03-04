通貨 / SMOG
SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SMOGの今日の為替レートは、-0.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.03の安値と124.18の高値で取引されました。
VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
124.03 124.18
1年のレンジ
89.06 124.41
- 以前の終値
- 124.28
- 始値
- 124.18
- 買値
- 124.05
- 買値
- 124.35
- 安値
- 124.03
- 高値
- 124.18
- 出来高
- 3
- 1日の変化
- -0.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.33%
- 1年の変化
- 12.64%