通貨 / SMOG
SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SMOGの今日の為替レートは、-0.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.03の安値と124.18の高値で取引されました。

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SMOG News

1日のレンジ
124.03 124.18
1年のレンジ
89.06 124.41
以前の終値
124.28
始値
124.18
買値
124.05
買値
124.35
安値
124.03
高値
124.18
出来高
3
1日の変化
-0.19%
1ヶ月の変化
6.38%
6ヶ月の変化
23.33%
1年の変化
12.64%
22 9月, 月曜日
13:45
USD
FOMCメンバーWilliams氏の発言
実際
期待