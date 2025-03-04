Valute / SMOG
SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMOG ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.03 e ad un massimo di 124.18.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMOG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
124.03 124.18
Intervallo Annuale
89.06 124.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 124.28
- Apertura
- 124.18
- Bid
- 124.05
- Ask
- 124.35
- Minimo
- 124.03
- Massimo
- 124.18
- Volume
- 3
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.64%