SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMOG ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.03 e ad un massimo di 124.18.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
124.03 124.18
Intervallo Annuale
89.06 124.41
Chiusura Precedente
124.28
Apertura
124.18
Bid
124.05
Ask
124.35
Minimo
124.03
Massimo
124.18
Volume
3
Variazione giornaliera
-0.19%
Variazione Mensile
6.38%
Variazione Semestrale
23.33%
Variazione Annuale
12.64%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev