QuotesSections
Currencies / SMOG
Back to US Stock Market

SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SMOG exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.03 and at a high of 124.18.

Follow VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMOG News

Daily Range
124.03 124.18
Year Range
89.06 124.41
Previous Close
124.28
Open
124.18
Bid
124.05
Ask
124.35
Low
124.03
High
124.18
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
6.38%
6 Months Change
23.33%
Year Change
12.64%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev