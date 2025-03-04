Currencies / SMOG
SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMOG exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.03 and at a high of 124.18.
Follow VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMOG News
Daily Range
124.03 124.18
Year Range
89.06 124.41
- Previous Close
- 124.28
- Open
- 124.18
- Bid
- 124.05
- Ask
- 124.35
- Low
- 124.03
- High
- 124.18
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 6.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.33%
- Year Change
- 12.64%