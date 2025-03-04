货币 / SMOG
SMOG: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
124.05 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SMOG汇率已更改-0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点124.03和高点124.18进行交易。
关注VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
124.03 124.18
年范围
89.06 124.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 124.28
- 开盘价
- 124.18
- 卖价
- 124.05
- 买价
- 124.35
- 最低价
- 124.03
- 最高价
- 124.18
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- -0.19%
- 月变化
- 6.38%
- 6个月变化
- 23.33%
- 年变化
- 12.64%