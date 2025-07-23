Moedas / SM
SM: SM Energy Company
27.16 USD 0.29 (1.06%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SM para hoje mudou para -1.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.03 e o mais alto foi 27.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SM Energy Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SM Notícias
Faixa diária
27.03 27.82
Faixa anual
19.68 46.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.45
- Open
- 27.55
- Bid
- 27.16
- Ask
- 27.46
- Low
- 27.03
- High
- 27.82
- Volume
- 421
- Mudança diária
- -1.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.04%
- Mudança anual
- -31.12%
