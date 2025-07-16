Currencies / SM
SM: SM Energy Company
27.29 USD 1.22 (4.68%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SM exchange rate has changed by 4.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.61 and at a high of 27.46.
Follow SM Energy Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
26.61 27.46
Year Range
19.68 46.42
- Previous Close
- 26.07
- Open
- 26.63
- Bid
- 27.29
- Ask
- 27.59
- Low
- 26.61
- High
- 27.46
- Volume
- 1.847 K
- Daily Change
- 4.68%
- Month Change
- -4.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.61%
- Year Change
- -30.79%
