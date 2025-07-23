통화 / SM
SM: SM Energy Company
25.64 USD 1.72 (6.29%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SM 환율이 오늘 -6.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.64이고 고가는 27.33이었습니다.
SM Energy Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SM News
일일 변동 비율
25.64 27.33
년간 변동
19.68 46.42
- 이전 종가
- 27.36
- 시가
- 27.31
- Bid
- 25.64
- Ask
- 25.94
- 저가
- 25.64
- 고가
- 27.33
- 볼륨
- 5.386 K
- 일일 변동
- -6.29%
- 월 변동
- -10.19%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.13%
- 년간 변동율
- -34.97%
20 9월, 토요일