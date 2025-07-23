QuotazioniSezioni
SM: SM Energy Company

25.64 USD 1.72 (6.29%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SM ha avuto una variazione del -6.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.64 e ad un massimo di 27.33.

Segui le dinamiche di SM Energy Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.64 27.33
Intervallo Annuale
19.68 46.42
Chiusura Precedente
27.36
Apertura
27.31
Bid
25.64
Ask
25.94
Minimo
25.64
Massimo
27.33
Volume
5.386 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.29%
Variazione Mensile
-10.19%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.13%
Variazione Annuale
-34.97%
20 settembre, sabato