Valute / SM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SM: SM Energy Company
25.64 USD 1.72 (6.29%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SM ha avuto una variazione del -6.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.64 e ad un massimo di 27.33.
Segui le dinamiche di SM Energy Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SM News
- SM Energy Stock: Uinta Basin Production Surges In Q2 2025 (NYSE:SM)
- SM Energy (SM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- SM Energy Company (SM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- SM Energy (SM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- SM Energy CEO to retire in March 2026, McDonald appointed president
- SM Energy Company (SM) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference 2025
- SM Energy at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Returns Focus
- Crescent Energy vs. SM Energy: Who's Leading the Shale Race Now?
- SM Energy Company (SM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Earnings call transcript: Sierra Madre Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, stock up 1.19%
- SM Energy at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- SM Energy Company (SM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- SM Energy (SM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- SM Energy Company (SM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Output Jumps 32%
- SM Energy Company (SM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SM Energy Q2 2025 presentation: Record production drives earnings beat, stock jumps
- SM Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Production Volumes
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SM Energy Stock We Don't?
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SM Energy gains as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Diamondback Energy (FANG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Earnings Preview: SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- SM Energy (SM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.64 27.33
Intervallo Annuale
19.68 46.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.36
- Apertura
- 27.31
- Bid
- 25.64
- Ask
- 25.94
- Minimo
- 25.64
- Massimo
- 27.33
- Volume
- 5.386 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.97%
20 settembre, sabato