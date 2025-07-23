CotationsSections
SM: SM Energy Company

25.64 USD 1.72 (6.29%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SM a changé de -6.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.64 et à un maximum de 27.33.

Suivez la dynamique SM Energy Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
25.64 27.33
Range Annuel
19.68 46.42
Clôture Précédente
27.36
Ouverture
27.31
Bid
25.64
Ask
25.94
Plus Bas
25.64
Plus Haut
27.33
Volume
5.386 K
Changement quotidien
-6.29%
Changement Mensuel
-10.19%
Changement à 6 Mois
-14.13%
Changement Annuel
-34.97%
