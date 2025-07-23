Devises / SM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SM: SM Energy Company
25.64 USD 1.72 (6.29%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SM a changé de -6.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.64 et à un maximum de 27.33.
Suivez la dynamique SM Energy Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SM Nouvelles
- SM Energy Stock: Uinta Basin Production Surges In Q2 2025 (NYSE:SM)
- SM Energy (SM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- SM Energy Company (SM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- SM Energy (SM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- SM Energy CEO to retire in March 2026, McDonald appointed president
- SM Energy Company (SM) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference 2025
- SM Energy at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Returns Focus
- Crescent Energy vs. SM Energy: Who's Leading the Shale Race Now?
- SM Energy Company (SM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Earnings call transcript: Sierra Madre Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, stock up 1.19%
- SM Energy at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- SM Energy Company (SM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- SM Energy (SM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- SM Energy Company (SM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Output Jumps 32%
- SM Energy Company (SM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SM Energy Q2 2025 presentation: Record production drives earnings beat, stock jumps
- SM Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Production Volumes
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SM Energy Stock We Don't?
- SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SM Energy gains as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Diamondback Energy (FANG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Earnings Preview: SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- SM Energy (SM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Range quotidien
25.64 27.33
Range Annuel
19.68 46.42
- Clôture Précédente
- 27.36
- Ouverture
- 27.31
- Bid
- 25.64
- Ask
- 25.94
- Plus Bas
- 25.64
- Plus Haut
- 27.33
- Volume
- 5.386 K
- Changement quotidien
- -6.29%
- Changement Mensuel
- -10.19%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.13%
- Changement Annuel
- -34.97%
20 septembre, samedi