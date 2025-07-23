Divisas / SM
SM: SM Energy Company
27.45 USD 0.05 (0.18%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.64.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SM Energy Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
27.05 28.64
Rango anual
19.68 46.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.40
- Open
- 27.12
- Bid
- 27.45
- Ask
- 27.75
- Low
- 27.05
- High
- 28.64
- Volumen
- 4.338 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.18%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.07%
- Cambio anual
- -30.38%
