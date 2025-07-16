Moedas / SLYG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr
96.06 USD 2.34 (2.50%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SLYG para hoje mudou para 2.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 94.24 e o mais alto foi 96.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLYG Notícias
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Weak Jobs Data Validates Our Bullish Treasury Forecast
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Berenberg initiates Shelly Group stock with Buy rating on smart home growth
- SLYG ETF: Skewed Towards Tariff Trouble
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Shelly Group H1 2025 slides: Revenue exceeds targets amid SaaS transformation
- Earnings call transcript: Shelly Group reports strong Q2 2025 growth, plans expansion
- Shelly Group affirms guidance after solid growth in H1 revenues, earnings
- Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q3 2025
- XSMO: Outstanding GARP Stats For This Small-Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)
Faixa diária
94.24 96.18
Faixa anual
71.62 101.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 93.72
- Open
- 94.41
- Bid
- 96.06
- Ask
- 96.36
- Low
- 94.24
- High
- 96.18
- Volume
- 213
- Mudança diária
- 2.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.38%
- Mudança anual
- 3.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh