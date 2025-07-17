통화 / SLYG
SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr
94.86 USD 1.20 (1.25%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SLYG 환율이 오늘 -1.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 94.86이고 고가는 96.01이었습니다.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
94.86 96.01
년간 변동
71.62 101.61
- 이전 종가
- 96.06
- 시가
- 95.89
- Bid
- 94.86
- Ask
- 95.16
- 저가
- 94.86
- 고가
- 96.01
- 볼륨
- 229
- 일일 변동
- -1.25%
- 월 변동
- 2.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.93%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.47%
20 9월, 토요일