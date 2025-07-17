通貨 / SLYG
SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr
96.06 USD 2.34 (2.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLYGの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり94.24の安値と96.18の高値で取引されました。
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Grダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
94.24 96.18
1年のレンジ
71.62 101.61
- 以前の終値
- 93.72
- 始値
- 94.41
- 買値
- 96.06
- 買値
- 96.36
- 安値
- 94.24
- 高値
- 96.18
- 出来高
- 213
- 1日の変化
- 2.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.38%
- 1年の変化
- 3.77%
