Valute / SLYG
SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr
94.86 USD 1.20 (1.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLYG ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.86 e ad un massimo di 96.01.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
94.86 96.01
Intervallo Annuale
71.62 101.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 96.06
- Apertura
- 95.89
- Bid
- 94.86
- Ask
- 95.16
- Minimo
- 94.86
- Massimo
- 96.01
- Volume
- 229
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.47%
21 settembre, domenica