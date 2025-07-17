QuotazioniSezioni
SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr

94.86 USD 1.20 (1.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLYG ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.86 e ad un massimo di 96.01.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
94.86 96.01
Intervallo Annuale
71.62 101.61
Chiusura Precedente
96.06
Apertura
95.89
Bid
94.86
Ask
95.16
Minimo
94.86
Massimo
96.01
Volume
229
Variazione giornaliera
-1.25%
Variazione Mensile
2.36%
Variazione Semestrale
14.93%
Variazione Annuale
2.47%
21 settembre, domenica