SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr
93.72 USD 0.09 (0.10%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SLYG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 93.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 95.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
93.29 95.67
Rango anual
71.62 101.61
- Cierres anteriores
- 93.81
- Open
- 94.57
- Bid
- 93.72
- Ask
- 94.02
- Low
- 93.29
- High
- 95.67
- Volumen
- 303
- Cambio diario
- -0.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.13%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.54%
- Cambio anual
- 1.24%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B