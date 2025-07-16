QuotesSections
SLYG
SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr

93.81 USD 0.11 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SLYG exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.12 and at a high of 93.92.

Follow SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
93.12 93.92
Year Range
71.62 101.61
Previous Close
93.92
Open
93.91
Bid
93.81
Ask
94.11
Low
93.12
High
93.92
Volume
274
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
1.23%
6 Months Change
13.65%
Year Change
1.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev