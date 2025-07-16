Currencies / SLYG
SLYG: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr
93.81 USD 0.11 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLYG exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.12 and at a high of 93.92.
Follow SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Gr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SLYG News
Daily Range
93.12 93.92
Year Range
71.62 101.61
- Previous Close
- 93.92
- Open
- 93.91
- Bid
- 93.81
- Ask
- 94.11
- Low
- 93.12
- High
- 93.92
- Volume
- 274
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.65%
- Year Change
- 1.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev