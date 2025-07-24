Moedas / SITM
SITM: SiTime Corporation
298.40 USD 20.18 (7.25%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SITM para hoje mudou para 7.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 287.97 e o mais alto foi 299.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SiTime Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SITM Notícias
- Preço-alvo das ações da SiTime elevado para US$ 324 de US$ 240 pela Stifel
- Preço-alvo da SiTime é elevado para US$ 320 de US$ 240 pela Stifel após lançamento da Plataforma Titan
- SiTime releases new chip aimed at wearable gadgets
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Ações da Sitime Corporation atingem máxima de 52 semanas de US$ 268,32
- Timing Is Everything For This Niche Chipmaker
- SiTime stock price target raised to $270 from $250 at Raymond James
- Here's Why SiTime (SITM) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- SiTime Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on SiTime stock, citing programmability advantages
- Itron Launches Smart Water Metering Project With Fiji Water Utility
- Flex Stock Surges 56% in the Past Year: Will the Uptrend Continue?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for SiTime (SITM) Stock
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- SiTime stock initiated with Buy rating at UBS on AI growth potential
- SiTime Corporation (SITM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SiTime (SITM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SiTime shares rise as earnings beat expectations on AI-driven demand
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Caterpillar, Palantir And Black Hat Week
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- SiTime Stock: Fast Growth May Not Be As Fast As It Needs To Be (NASDAQ:SITM)
Faixa diária
287.97 299.53
Faixa anual
105.40 299.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 278.22
- Open
- 292.39
- Bid
- 298.40
- Ask
- 298.70
- Low
- 287.97
- High
- 299.53
- Volume
- 157
- Mudança diária
- 7.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 26.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 95.86%
- Mudança anual
- 77.87%
