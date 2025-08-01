通貨 / SITM
SITM: SiTime Corporation
305.37 USD 27.15 (9.76%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SITMの今日の為替レートは、9.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり287.97の安値と308.90の高値で取引されました。
SiTime Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SITM News
- Emcor Stock, Hims & Hers, SiTime Among New Stocks On IBD Watchlists
- Itron's AMI Solution Deployed by ASPA for Grid Modernization
- StifelがSiTimeの目標株価を240ドルから324ドルに引き上げ
- SiTime stock price target raised to $324 from $240 at Stifel
- SiTimeの株価目標、タイタンプラットフォーム発表を受けStifelが320ドルに引き上げ
- SiTime stock price target raised to $320 from $240 at Stifel on Titan Platform launch
- SiTime releases new chip aimed at wearable gadgets
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- SiTime社の株価、52週間の最高値268.32ドルを記録
- Sitime Corporation stock hits 52-week high of 268.32 USD
- Timing Is Everything For This Niche Chipmaker
- SiTime stock price target raised to $270 from $250 at Raymond James
- Here's Why SiTime (SITM) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- SiTime Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on SiTime stock, citing programmability advantages
- Itron Launches Smart Water Metering Project With Fiji Water Utility
- Flex Stock Surges 56% in the Past Year: Will the Uptrend Continue?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for SiTime (SITM) Stock
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- SiTime stock initiated with Buy rating at UBS on AI growth potential
- SiTime Corporation (SITM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SiTime (SITM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SiTime shares rise as earnings beat expectations on AI-driven demand
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Caterpillar, Palantir And Black Hat Week
1日のレンジ
287.97 308.90
1年のレンジ
105.40 308.90
- 以前の終値
- 278.22
- 始値
- 292.39
- 買値
- 305.37
- 買値
- 305.67
- 安値
- 287.97
- 高値
- 308.90
- 出来高
- 994
- 1日の変化
- 9.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 29.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 100.44%
- 1年の変化
- 82.03%
