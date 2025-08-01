クォートセクション
SITM: SiTime Corporation

305.37 USD 27.15 (9.76%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SITMの今日の為替レートは、9.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり287.97の安値と308.90の高値で取引されました。

SiTime Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
287.97 308.90
1年のレンジ
105.40 308.90
以前の終値
278.22
始値
292.39
買値
305.37
買値
305.67
安値
287.97
高値
308.90
出来高
994
1日の変化
9.76%
1ヶ月の変化
29.86%
6ヶ月の変化
100.44%
1年の変化
82.03%
