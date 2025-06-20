Currencies / SITM
SITM: SiTime Corporation
285.55 USD 6.42 (2.30%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SITM exchange rate has changed by 2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 280.61 and at a high of 285.86.
Follow SiTime Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SITM News
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Sitime Corporation stock hits 52-week high of 268.32 USD
- Timing Is Everything For This Niche Chipmaker
- SiTime stock price target raised to $270 from $250 at Raymond James
- Here's Why SiTime (SITM) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- SiTime Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on SiTime stock, citing programmability advantages
- Itron Launches Smart Water Metering Project With Fiji Water Utility
- Flex Stock Surges 56% in the Past Year: Will the Uptrend Continue?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for SiTime (SITM) Stock
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- SiTime stock initiated with Buy rating at UBS on AI growth potential
- SiTime Corporation (SITM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SiTime (SITM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SiTime shares rise as earnings beat expectations on AI-driven demand
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Caterpillar, Palantir And Black Hat Week
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- SiTime Stock: Fast Growth May Not Be As Fast As It Needs To Be (NASDAQ:SITM)
- SiTime Corporation Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering
- Nvidia Soars To Record High, Joins Best Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Stock Spotlight
- Nvidia and Tesla Stir Mega-Cap Movers on Wednesday’s Market
- Tesla, Nvidia Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- SiTime stock falls after announcing $350 million public offering
- Crypto King Pops 27%, Joins Flagship Best Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, IPO Leaders, Others
Daily Range
280.61 285.86
Year Range
105.40 287.50
- Previous Close
- 279.13
- Open
- 285.86
- Bid
- 285.55
- Ask
- 285.85
- Low
- 280.61
- High
- 285.86
- Volume
- 410
- Daily Change
- 2.30%
- Month Change
- 21.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.43%
- Year Change
- 70.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%