SITM: SiTime Corporation

285.55 USD 6.42 (2.30%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SITM exchange rate has changed by 2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 280.61 and at a high of 285.86.

Daily Range
280.61 285.86
Year Range
105.40 287.50
Previous Close
279.13
Open
285.86
Bid
285.55
Ask
285.85
Low
280.61
High
285.86
Volume
410
Daily Change
2.30%
Month Change
21.43%
6 Months Change
87.43%
Year Change
70.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%