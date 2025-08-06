Valute / SITM
SITM: SiTime Corporation
312.85 USD 7.48 (2.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SITM ha avuto una variazione del 2.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 303.17 e ad un massimo di 313.92.
Segui le dinamiche di SiTime Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SITM News
- IBD 50 Stock SiTime Climbs After Entering Lucrative New Market
- Emcor Stock, Hims & Hers, SiTime Among New Stocks On IBD Watchlists
- Itron's AMI Solution Deployed by ASPA for Grid Modernization
- Obiettivo di prezzo di SiTime alzato a 324$ da 240$ da Stifel
- Obiettivo di prezzo di SiTime aumentato a $320 da $240 da Stifel dopo il lancio della piattaforma Titan
- SiTime releases new chip aimed at wearable gadgets
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Il titolo di Sitime Corporation raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 268,32 USD
- Timing Is Everything For This Niche Chipmaker
- SiTime stock price target raised to $270 from $250 at Raymond James
- Here's Why SiTime (SITM) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- SiTime Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on SiTime stock, citing programmability advantages
- Itron Launches Smart Water Metering Project With Fiji Water Utility
- Flex Stock Surges 56% in the Past Year: Will the Uptrend Continue?
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for SiTime (SITM) Stock
- This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
- SiTime stock initiated with Buy rating at UBS on AI growth potential
- SiTime Corporation (SITM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SiTime (SITM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SiTime shares rise as earnings beat expectations on AI-driven demand
Intervallo Giornaliero
303.17 313.92
Intervallo Annuale
105.40 313.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 305.37
- Apertura
- 307.92
- Bid
- 312.85
- Ask
- 313.15
- Minimo
- 303.17
- Massimo
- 313.92
- Volume
- 1.031 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 33.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 105.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 86.49%
20 settembre, sabato