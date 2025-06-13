CotaçõesSeções
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SGDJ para hoje mudou para 3.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.48 e o mais alto foi 70.05.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
68.48 70.05
Faixa anual
32.54 70.05
Fechamento anterior
67.25
Open
68.70
Bid
69.70
Ask
70.00
Low
68.48
High
70.05
Volume
128
Mudança diária
3.64%
Mudança mensal
17.68%
Mudança de 6 meses
65.68%
Mudança anual
86.21%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%