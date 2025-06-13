Moedas / SGDJ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SGDJ para hoje mudou para 3.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.48 e o mais alto foi 70.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDJ Notícias
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold ETFs to Remain Strong Despite the Stock Market Rally
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SPY, IWM, QQQS, DEEP, SGDJ and CALF
- Are Small Caps Finally Ready to Take the Leap?
- Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- SGDJ: The Sector That Promises Everything But Delivers Nothing (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Gold And The Real Estate Cycle
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
Faixa diária
68.48 70.05
Faixa anual
32.54 70.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 67.25
- Open
- 68.70
- Bid
- 69.70
- Ask
- 70.00
- Low
- 68.48
- High
- 70.05
- Volume
- 128
- Mudança diária
- 3.64%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 65.68%
- Mudança anual
- 86.21%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%