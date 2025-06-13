KurseKategorien
Währungen / SGDJ
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SGDJ hat sich für heute um 3.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 68.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 70.05 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
68.48 70.05
Jahresspanne
32.54 70.05
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
67.25
Eröffnung
68.70
Bid
69.70
Ask
70.00
Tief
68.48
Hoch
70.05
Volumen
128
Tagesänderung
3.64%
Monatsänderung
17.68%
6-Monatsänderung
65.68%
Jahresänderung
86.21%
23 September, Dienstag
12:30
USD
Leistungsbilanz
Akt
Erw
$​-406.051 B
Vorh
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
14:00
USD
Tatsächliche Hausverkäufe
Akt
Erw
4.04 M
Vorh
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Tatsächliche Hausverkäufe m/m
Akt
Erw
-2.0%
Vorh
2.0%
16:35
USD
Rede des Vorsitzenden der Fed Powell
Akt
Erw
Vorh
17:00
USD
2-jährige Schatzanweisung Auktion
Akt
Erw
Vorh
3.641%