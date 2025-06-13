Währungen / SGDJ
SGDJ: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF
69.70 USD 2.45 (3.64%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SGDJ hat sich für heute um 3.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 68.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 70.05 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
68.48 70.05
Jahresspanne
32.54 70.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 67.25
- Eröffnung
- 68.70
- Bid
- 69.70
- Ask
- 70.00
- Tief
- 68.48
- Hoch
- 70.05
- Volumen
- 128
- Tagesänderung
- 3.64%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.68%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 65.68%
- Jahresänderung
- 86.21%
23 September, Dienstag
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- $-406.051 B
- Vorh
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 4.04 M
- Vorh
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- -2.0%
- Vorh
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 3.641%